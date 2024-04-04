Open Hardware: Arduino, SparkFun, and More
-
Arduino ☛ This robot dominates dart games
You’ll find dartboards in just about every dive bar in the world, like cheaper and pokier alternatives to pool. But that doesn’t mean that darts is a casual game to everyone. It takes a lot of skill to play on a competitive level and many of us struggle to perform well.
-
Arduino ☛ Introducing the new Arduino PLC Starter Kit: Plug into the future of industrial automation
In a world where industrial automation is rapidly advancing, education often struggles to keep pace. This disconnect leaves a big gap in practical, industry-relevant skills among graduates. Addressing this critical need, we’re excited to introduce the Arduino PLC Starter Kit.
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-03-29 [Older] See Through Walls Like Superman
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ECM-ADLN-N97 3.5” Single Board Computer Incorporates Intel Alder Lake-N Processor
The ECM-ADLN-N97, designed by BCM Advanced Research, is a sophisticated 3.5” Single Board Computer. It boasts advanced capabilities, including DDR5 RAM support, dual 2.5GbE ports, and multi-display functionality. Additionally, it’s available in a fanless, slim PC form factor for efficient and compact deployment.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Careers in computer science: Two perspectives
Watch our recent interviews with two inspiring women in tech to see what careers learning about Computing can open up.