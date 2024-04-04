today's howtos
Jeremy Keith ☛ Hanging punctuation in CSS
Any punctuation marks at the beginning or end of a line will now hang over the edge, leaving you with nice clean blocks of text; no ragged edges.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Linux OS on USB Drive and Run it On Any PC
This tutorial focuses on installing the latest Linux OS on your USB drive (a fully reconfigurable personalized OS, not just a Live USB). You’ll learn how to customize it and use it on any PC you can access.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Create Development Environments With Nix-shell In Linux
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
This is a step by step guide shows how to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome web browser and keep it up-to-date in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Surveillance Giant Google Chrome is the top popular web browser today. It is a proprietary software free for use.

ID Root ☛ How To Install Nessus Scanner on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nessus Scanner on Fedora 39. Nessus is a powerful vulnerability scanning tool that helps identify security weaknesses in computer systems and networks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Feishin on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Feishin on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Feishin is a cutting-edge music player that allows you to host your own music library and stream it across multiple devices.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Thunderbird Mail on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Thunderbird Mail on Manjaro. Thunderbird is a free and open-source email client developed by the Mozilla Foundation. It offers a wide range of features, including multiple account support, message filtering, spam protection, and add-ons for extended functionality.
OSNote ☛ How to install the LAMP stack on Rocky Linux
LAMP is an acronym of Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP/Python/Perl, it is a popular software stack for hosting websites, both static websites like an HTML page and dynamic web applications.
OSNote ☛ How to start a blog with WordPress and LEMP in Ubuntu Linux
WordPress.org is the most popular blogging software in the world. An estimated 36% of the internet is built on WordPress. WordPress is a great option if you want to have full control over the future of your blog.