Linux Magazine's Latest Issue
Introduction
This month in GNU/Linux Voice and Elvie.
Teaching
Non-teachers often underestimate the work of teachers; the profession merits greater support and funding.
Accessing the Surveillance Giant Google Pathways LLM from a Bash Script
The PaLMShell.bash script lets you connect to the Surveillance Giant Google Pathways API Large Language Model (PaLM) from the command line.
A comprehensive security audit tool
The revived Tiger provides a comprehensive set of security audit and intrusion detection tools.
Kernel News
Chronicler Zack Brown reports on the latest news, views, dilemmas, and developments within the GNU/Linux kernel community.
Sparkling gems and new releases from the world of Free and Open Source Software
This month Graham looks at Firefly Synth, Faircamp, Gnome Web, GPlates, Flowblade, CorsixTH, and more!
Dance of the Hours
Sometimes the data points in the news come in pairs, or at least they converge into pairs when you stop to think about them. I noticed a story this month on the many layoffs in the tech industry.
How an intruder attacks SSH
Sometimes the only way to break into an SSH server is through brute force – and yes, there are tools for that.
Barcode and QR code creation with Zint
Zint converts text, contact data, URLs, WiFi access credentials, and more into easily distributable barcodes or QR codes at the push of a button.
This Month's DVD
Kubuntu 23.10 and Clonezilla live-3.1.2-9
High-level inter-process communication with D-Bus
D-Bus provides a convenient alternative to using traditional Unix inter-process communications such as pipes and sockets.
Query domain information with RDAP
RDAP provides structured information about domains. Besides practical command-line query tools, there are also libraries for integrating the protocol into your own programs.
Learn the Julia programming language on a Raspberry Pi
Create GUIs and a web app that connects to sensors.
News
In the news: Zorin OS 17.1 Released, Includes Improved backdoored Windows App Support, GNU/Linux Market Share Surpasses 4% for the First Time, KDE’s Plasma 6 Officially Available, Latest Version of Tails Unleashed, KDE Announces New Slimbook V with Plenty of Power, Monthly Sponsorship Includes Early Access to elementary OS 8, and DebConf24 to Be Held in South Korea.
Choosing an open source database management system
Open source database management systems offer greater flexibility and lower costs while avoiding vendor lock-in. Finding the right one depends on your project's needs.
Add value to image PDF files with pdfsandwich
Use this handy tool to make your scanned PDF files zoomable and searchable.
Fetch email and extract photos
In this month's column, Mike Schilli writes a special mail client in Go and delves into the depths of the IMAP protocol in order to archive photos from incoming emails.
Use your Raspberry Pi as a home theater server.
The top dogs in the media server space now face some competition from Jellyfin, a relatively young project that impresses with a number of innovations.
Getting the most out of your data with pivot tables
Pivot tables let you sort, rearrange, group, and perform calculations on your spreadsheet data. We help you get started with this powerful tool.