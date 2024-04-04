Linux Weekly News (“LWN”) is Taking Money from IBM, Hires Staff From IBM
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: LWN subscription slots available for Fedora contributors [Ed: LWN hired from Red Hat and is working behind the scenes with Red Hat; this can lead to serious bias in the "reporting"]
Linux Weekly News — or “LWN” — is a small, independent website dedicated to covering GNU/Linux and open source topics. There’s really nothing like it — from daily updates from different communities (including, of course, Fedora) to deep-dives into technical topics to reporting from various conferences and invents. Red Hat funds a subscription for Fedora community members, of which we currently have two open slots. There are also about a number of people who haven’t logged in for several years… I intend to remove these to make room if there is enough interest to warrant that.
LWN ☛ Malcolm: Improvements to static analysis in the GCC 14 compiler [Ed: And here is LWN already showing its biases (same day); Red Hat pays for it]
David Malcolm writes
