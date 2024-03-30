LibreSSL 3.8.4 and 3.9.1 released
In a not-quite-unexpected announcement, the LibreSSL development team released the new versions. The announcement reads, [...]
It would appear that the upstream tarballs of the XZ Utils 5.6.0 package, which is distributed via GitHub or the project’s official website, included some extra .m4 files that contained instructions for building the software with a version of GNU Automake that did not exist in the repository.
Coming a month after LibreOffice 24.2.1, the LibreOffice 24.2.2 update addresses more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series.
The BugC2 with M5StickC PLUS2 is a versatile programmable robot base compatible with the M5StickC series controllers designed for new or advanced users due to its Arduino compatibility.
SeeedStudio has recently introduced a new addition to their XIAO Series development boards. This latest board brings support for Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5 and integrates Matter compatibility due to its ESP32-C6 integration.
CrowdSupply recently featured, the Walter embedded device equipped with the ESP32-S3 microcontroller along with a GM02SP module for NB-IoT, LTE-M and GPS protocols. The board is CE and FCC certified to accelerate customers’ product development.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
