Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) is Once Again Selling Verbal Thank-Yous to Wealthy, Large Corporations
Like in past years
-
Hiding Microsoft's Culpability in Security Breaches and Other Major Blunders (in the United Kingdom, This May Mean You Can't Get Food)
Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) is vast
-
More Information About Public Talks That Richard Stallman Gave This Week in Europe
Two talks in Switzerland
-
[Meme] Etihad/UAE/Manchester City Outsourcing Everything to Microsoft
it gets an "F" for 'IT', including security
-
In Switzerland, Where Microsoft Has Remained Relatively Prevalent, People Aren't Buying Microsoft (the OEMs License Windows, It's Not a 'Consumer Choice')
We spoke a lot about Switzerland today, so we're rather disappointed to see that GNU/Linux adoption there is stagnant
-
Links 29/03/2024: Sam Bankman-Fried Gets 25 Years, Many Updates on Russia and Ukraine
Links for the day
-
[Meme] Software Freedom Institute
A lot of the online mockery we've seen directed at Daniel Pocock mentions the Software Freedom Institute
-
Using the Debian trademark for good
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Your authorization to use the Debian trademark in domain names
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
For the Second Time in Days Canonical is Pushing Proprietary Microsoft Surveillance, This Time Under the Guise of "Open Language Models"
Canonical is a Microsoft reseller and Ubuntu is not about software freedom
-
Links 29/03/2024: Fentanylware (TikTok) Fines and UK High Court Makes It Seem OK to Assassinate People Wrongly (Falsely) Associated With "Russia"
Links for the day
-
Garden Season Starts Today
Outdoor time, officially...
-
Engadget is Still a Spamfarm, It's Just an Amazon Catalogue (SPAM/SEO), a Sea of Junk Disguised as "Articles" With Few 'Fillers' (Real Articles) in Between
Engadget writes for bots now, not for humans
-
Richard Stallman's Talks in Switzerland This Week
We need to put an end to 'cancer culture'; it's trying to kill people and it is even swatting people
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, March 28, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, March 28, 2024
-
[Meme] EPO's New Ways of Working (NWoW), a.k.a. You Don't Even Get a Desk at Work and Cannot be Near Known Colleagues
Seems more like union-busting (divide and rule)
-
Giving back to the community
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
SoylentNews Grows Up, Registers as a Business, Site Traffic Reportedly Grows
More people realise that social control media may in fact be a passing fad
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):
Span from 2024-03-23 to 2024-03-29 2219 /n/2024/03/26/In_At_Least_Two_Nations_Windows_is_Now_Measured_at_2_Market_Sha.shtml