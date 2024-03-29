The Fairphone 4 Camera Refresh: Before and After

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2024



We spent a day cruising through Amsterdam to get a good feel for the before and after of the Fairphone 4 camera upgrade IRL. As you can see, much fun was had. Check it out.

Photos are richer, sharper, and more true to life with better contrast, while videos are buttery smooth and ultra-high def, thanks to improved video stabilization and 4K capabilities.

This was some of the feedback we have been seeing online from Fairphone 4 users who have been blown away by the recent camera software update. It’s not just users. Even the media have been singing praises about the revolutionary update and our commitment to software and device longevity. Here are some quick news bytes.

