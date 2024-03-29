Orange Pi Developer Conference 2024, upcoming Orange Pi SBCs and products

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2024



That board is the Orange Pi 4A SBC with an eMMC flash module socket instead of a soldered-in eMMC flash chip and an M.2 Key-M socket for an NVMe SSD. It will run Ubuntu, Debian, or Android 13 with Linux 5.15. While the name is similar to the Orange Pi 4 LTS with Rockchip RK3399, it’s based on the Allwinner A527 SoC.

Orange Pi 5 Pro and Orange Pi 5 Max powered by Rockchip RK3588S/RK3588 are coming soon. There’s already a product page for the Pro version, but Orange Pi confirmed the Max model will be based on Rockchip RK3588 with a WiFi 5 module and an M.2 PCIe 3.0 socket for SSD, while the Orange Pi 5 Pro – which should be up for sale soon – features a RK3588S SoC, a WiFi 5 module, and an M.2 PCIe 2.1 socket for SSD. Both boards have about the same port layout.

Read on