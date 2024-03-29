Orange Pi Developer Conference 2024, upcoming Orange Pi SBCs and products
That board is the Orange Pi 4A SBC with an eMMC flash module socket instead of a soldered-in eMMC flash chip and an M.2 Key-M socket for an NVMe SSD. It will run Ubuntu, Debian, or Android 13 with Linux 5.15. While the name is similar to the Orange Pi 4 LTS with Rockchip RK3399, it’s based on the Allwinner A527 SoC.
Orange Pi 5 Pro and Orange Pi 5 Max powered by Rockchip RK3588S/RK3588 are coming soon. There’s already a product page for the Pro version, but Orange Pi confirmed the Max model will be based on Rockchip RK3588 with a WiFi 5 module and an M.2 PCIe 3.0 socket for SSD, while the Orange Pi 5 Pro – which should be up for sale soon – features a RK3588S SoC, a WiFi 5 module, and an M.2 PCIe 2.1 socket for SSD. Both boards have about the same port layout.