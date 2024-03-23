Free Software Leftovers
Gizmodo ☛ Zuck Just Entered the Fediverse: Here’s What That Means
Mark Zuckerberg made his first post in the “fediverse” on Thursday. If you have no idea what the hell that means, join the club. The fediverse is a relatively new concept for social networking, and Threads became the largest member of it this week. Millions of Threads users will soon be able to opt in and “federate” their posts. I know that was a lot of gibberish, but here’s what that means.
Manton Reece ☛ FEP for supported ActivityStreams types
One of the discussions at FediForum this week that was the most valuable for me was the session by Nic Clayton for FEP-9fd3. The goal is for servers to advertise what features of the Mastodon client API they can support, such as creating a poll or boosting a post. Clients could recognize if a server didn’t support a feature and hide it from the UI.
Linux Foundation
Diginomica ☛ KubeCon + CloudNativeCon - seize the moment to develop open data sets as proprietary walls rise, urges Linux chief [Ed: Zemlin is not "Linux chief", he's not even using Linux!]
With Kubernetes (and KubeCon) turning 10 this year, Linux is like the “old man in the room” at 33, said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation.
Licensing / Legal
The Register UK ☛ CSG is failing to honor its GPL obligations, say critics
Even if you decide to stop offering free editions, you don't get to stop providing the source code to FOSS, users of JasperReports Server are complaining.
Cloud Software Group – the post-merger offspring of Citrix and Tibco – has decided to withdraw the community edition of its JasperReports Server. Now all you can get is the commercial edition, with a 30-day free trial.
Education
Kodi Foundation ☛ DevCon 2024 - Budapest - Part I
The lights are dimmed, the projector is running, the microphones are tested, the coffee is on... yes, it's time for Kodi's DevCon once again! We're coming to you from beautiful Budapest, the grand capital of Hungary - which last hosted us eight years ago, and it's genuinely great to be back. With two thousand years of history, stretching from Celtic origins by way of Romans and Mongols and the Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian empires, modern Budapest is today a global city with vibrant finance, media, fashion, technology, and entertainment sectors. If you know nothing about Hungary, I promise you that you've seen this city and the surrounding countryside in more films and television shows than you realise.
Pro Publica ☛ Idaho Legislature Approves $2B for Schools to Repair, Replace Buildings
School districts across Idaho will soon receive hundreds of millions of dollars to help repair and replace their aging buildings, thanks to a bill that cleared its final hurdle in the Idaho Senate on Thursday.
House Bill 521 will invest $1.5 billion in new funding and redirect $500 million over 10 years for school facilities across the state. But critics say it still won’t be enough to address the years of neglect left from the state’s failure to fund school facilities.
