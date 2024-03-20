Security Leftovers
GamingOnLinux ☛ Knock knock. Who's there? More scam apps on Canonical's Snap Store!
No this isn't a joke, sadly. Canonical once again have an issue with scam apps appearing on the Snap Store, which is becoming a repeating problem. I wrote about this before in February, and again previously in October 2023 and here we go again.
Troy Hunt ☛ Troy Hunt: Inside the Massive Alleged AT&T Data Breach
I hate having to use that word - "alleged" - because it's so inconclusive and I know it will leave people with many unanswered questions. But sometimes, "alleged" is just where we need to begin and over the course of time, proper attribution is made and the dots are joined. We're here at "alleged" for two very simple reasons: one is that AT&T is saying "the data didn't come from us", and the other is that I have no way of proving otherwise. But I have proven, with sufficient confidence, that the data is real and the impact is significant. Let me explain: [...]
BBC ☛ Fraud risk for Vans customers after data breach - BBC News
The footwear firm's parent company was hacked and customers' personal information stolen.
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ LockBit ransomware gang's power diminished but not eradicated
Although action by UK and US authorities against the LockBit ransomware gang is a major setback for its operations – and is likely to inhibit its ability to recruit affiliates – such criminal groupings are notoriously resilient and will probably just emerge under a different banner in the near future.
