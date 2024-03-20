The top 5 GNOME extensions I install first (and what they can do for you)
I've been using the GNOME desktop environment since its beta. Sure, there have been short periods when I've migrated away (such as when I moved to elementary OS or Bodhi Linux), but there's no place like GNOME. I find this open-source desktop environment to be the sweet spot between minimalism and over-the-top functionality.
But that doesn't mean GNOME is perfect. Out of the box, it can use a bit of help. That's why the developers created extensions. These tiny applications (of which there are many) bring incredibly useful features, behaviors, and even visuals to GNOME.