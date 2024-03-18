8 Best Free and Open Source OCR Systems

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2024



OCR software is not mainstream so open source alternatives to proprietary heavyweight software are fairly thin on the ground. Matters are also complicated by the fact that OCR computer software needs very sophisticated algorithms to translate the image of text into accurate actual text. The software also has to cope with images that contain a lot more than text, such as layouts, images, graphics, tables, in single or multi pages.

Here’s our rating for each OCR system. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

