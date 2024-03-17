GNU/Linux Leftovers

During the past weeks I have paused work on the driver for the Vivante NPU and have started work on a new driver, for Rockchip's own NPU IP, as used in SoCs such as RK3588(S) and RK3568.



The version of the NPU in the RK3588 claims a performance of 6 TOPS across its 3 cores, though from what I have read, people are having trouble making use of more than one core in parallel, with the closed source driver.