GNU/Linux Leftovers
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-03-10 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (10/2024): postmarketOS adds systemd and Phosh 0.37.0
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Unix vs GNU/Linux: How They’ve Changed Over Time
From smartphones to supercomputers, Unix and GNU/Linux are two of the most relied-upon operating systems internationally. Their popularity is unprecedented in today’s digital age. But Unix and GNU/Linux have a long history together, with Unix being developed as early as 1969 while GNU/Linux was first released in [1984].
Tomeu Vizoso: Rockchip NPU update 1: A walk in the park?
During the past weeks I have paused work on the driver for the Vivante NPU and have started work on a new driver, for Rockchip's own NPU IP, as used in SoCs such as RK3588(S) and RK3568.
The version of the NPU in the RK3588 claims a performance of 6 TOPS across its 3 cores, though from what I have read, people are having trouble making use of more than one core in parallel, with the closed source driver.