Sipeed MaixBox M4N AI Box with 43.2 TOPS AXera AX650N SoC can decode/encode up to 32 videos

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 17, 2024



Sipeed provides a Debian image with Qt support, and the system is said to support large models such as Meta’s Segment Anything Model (SAM) and DinoV2 vision transformer models. AXera also says the AX650N SoC can run the Yolov5s model at 130 frames per second (7.66ms per inference) with 640×640 images and MobileNetv2 at 1798 frames per second (0.556ms per second) with 224×244 images, and it’s much faster than competing platforms such as Rockchip RK3588, Cambricon MLU220, or NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 4GB (20 TOPS).

We’ve long noted TOPS numbers provided by the manufacturers do not always transfer into real results, not only because companies may provide dense or sparse numbers (see our recent article about the 80 TOPS Renesas RZ/V2H MPU), but the chart above shows that even comparing dense (INT8) TOPS number may be mostly meaningless, as the AX650N with 10.8 TOPS (INT8) apparently outperforms the Jetson Orin Nano 4G (20 TOPS dense) by a large margin

