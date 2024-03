Completing the KDE Frameworks 6 transition

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 17, 2024



Getting the KDE Mega Relase 6 out was a key milestone in the transition to Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6, but it doesn’t mean we are done yet. There’s still components to port and scaffolding to remove.

While KDE Frameworks and Plasma switched completly to Qt 6 with the release, there’s still a number of components in KDE Gear using Qt 5 by default. The following modules still need work...

