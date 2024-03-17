13 Useful Free and Open Source JavaScript Web Frameworks

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 17, 2024



There are a wide range of open source JavaScript frameworks that are available to help speed up the development process of websites. The purpose of this article is to help newcomers to JavaScript narrow the field to a manageable number to explore. The frameworks offer a wide range of features, such as Document Object Model querying and manipulation, Asynchronous JavaScript and XML (Ajax) request handling, and an interface widget library being a few examples.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of excellent JavaScript frameworks. All of the software featured here is released under a freely distributable license.

Read on