Dolphin 24.02

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2024



Since last Dolphin version 23.08, I spent a lot of my time making sure the transition to KF6/Qt6 went smoothly for dolphin and its dependencies and plugins and thanks to many others contributions, in particular Alexander and Nicolas, this went well. The objective being no-one would notice despite much code has changed and this mostly worked out.

A few behaviors and default have changed.

Files and folders are now selected with a single-click and opened with a double-click. This will mainly affect Neon Users, since most distros already had this behavior default. You can select the single-click-open mode on the first page of systemsettings, as it concerns also Plasma, file/open dialog and other applications.

The extract here option in the menu now has the behavior of the old "extract here and detect subfolders". This makes the menu less heavy on text while making the action more accessible.

