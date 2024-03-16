Highlights of digiKam 8.3 include a new tool to automatically tag images using a Deep Learning neural network engine, which is capable of recognizing various categories of objects, scenes, and events in digital photos, such as animals, plants, vehicles, beaches, cities, mountains, etc.
It’s been almost a year since System76 refreshed the Adder WS laptop, which was the company’s first Linux notebook to feature the NVIDIA 40 GPU series, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.