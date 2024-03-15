Sparky 7.3
The 3rd update of Sparky 7 – 7.3 is out.
It is a quarterly updated point release of Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” of the stable line. Sparky 7 is based on and fully compatible with Debian 12 “Bookworm”.
Dedicated computer history enthusiasts from the ITS Reconstruction Project have undertaken the remarkable task of recreating the PDP-10 mainframe, a computing icon from MIT’s AI Lab of the 60s and 70s. This modern version uniquely incorporates the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, skillfully blending historical significance with the latest technology.
It’s been almost a year since System76 refreshed the Adder WS laptop, which was the company’s first Linux notebook to feature the NVIDIA 40 GPU series, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.
While still based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Raspberry Pi OS is now powered by the Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, which is a major upgrade from Linux kernel 6.1 LTS used in previous releases. This update also includes the latest Chromium 122 and Mozilla Firefox 123 web browsers.
