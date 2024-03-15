Collections Of Best Free Linux Software
Eye Care: Best Free Linux Software to Look after your Eyes
If you need color accuracy occasionally, using a hardware solution can be tedious. Good eye care software lets users disable the filter for a specific period of time. That’s extremely handy if you need to only periodically work on tasks where color accuracy is important such as a lighttable and darkroom for photographers.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Excellent Free and Open Source Console Log File Analyzers
Linux has a good range of logging tools, although many are designed for large-scale deployments. They need to be installed and configured for servers. Instead of a belt and braces approach, there’s still a need for a good log file analyzer for the terminal.
The software featured in this article are all released under an open source license, and offer a lot more functionality than tail. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style rating chart.