PDP-10 Replica Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 SBC

Dedicated computer history enthusiasts from the ITS Reconstruction Project have undertaken the remarkable task of recreating the PDP-10 mainframe, a computing icon from MIT’s AI Lab of the 60s and 70s. This modern version uniquely incorporates the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, skillfully blending historical significance with the latest technology.

9to5Linux

System76 Refreshes Its Adder WS Linux Laptop with an HX-Class 14th Gen Intel CPU

It’s been almost a year since System76 refreshed the Adder WS laptop, which was the company’s first Linux notebook to feature the NVIDIA 40 GPU series, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.

Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Powered by Linux 6.6 LTS, Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support

While still based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Raspberry Pi OS is now powered by the Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, which is a major upgrade from Linux kernel 6.1 LTS used in previous releases. This update also includes the latest Chromium 122 and Mozilla Firefox 123 web browsers.

Collections Of Best Free Linux Software

A woman covering one side of the eye

Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt: Shifting Focus to 'Linux' 1-2 Days After Microsoft Admitted It Got Cracked, Complete Data Breach
FUD tactics again?
COSMIC Store Prototype Replacement for Pop Shop Unveiled
Get ready for liftoff! The still-in-development COSMIC Store will bring unparalleled speed to your Pop!_OS desktop experience
KaOS Linux 2024.03 Is Out to Deliver a Stable KDE Plasma 6 Experience
The KaOS Linux developers released today a new ISO snapshot of their independent, Arch Linux-inspired distribution for March, KaOS Linux 2024.03, which ships with the stable KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.
OBS Studio 30.1 Released with AV1 Support for VA-API, PipeWire Camera Source
The OBS Studio 30.1 open-source screencasting and streaming app was released today as the first major update to the OBS Studio 30 series adding new features and improvements.
KDE Plasma 6.0.2 Improves Night Color, Discover, Plasma Wayland, and More
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.2 as the second bugfix update to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series addressing more bugs, crashes, and issues reported by users.
Fedora 41 Drops the GNOME Xorg Sessions
Fedora Workstation 41 will not include GNOME Xorg sessions by default
Linux Crosses 4% Market Share Worldwide
According to StatCounter's data, by the end of February 2024, Linux has achieved a 4.03% desktop market share
Kdenlive 24.02.0 released
The team is thrilled to introduce the much-anticipated release of Kdenlive 24.02
Adding systemd to postmarketOS
As a mobile oriented OS, our main goal has always been to work for everyone
 
Sparky 7.3
The 3rd update of Sparky 7 – 7.3 is out
Collections Of Best Free Linux Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Move VirtualBox VM to Another Computer [Tutorial]
It’s super easy to move a VirtualBox VM image to another computer or drive. Here’s how.
Adventures on the quest for long-term reproducible deployment
Rebuilding software five years later, how hard can it be?
Microsoft Bricking Windows-Running PCs, Fixing Critical Holes Too Late, Putting All the Money (and Cards) on Hyped Startup That Loses Lots of Money
3 new sttories
Free Software: VLC, GNU, and FOSS Weekly
Some FOSS picks
Scalpel - Recover Deleted or Lost Files on Linux
I recently found myself in this situation a few days ago
Android Leftovers
There’s another new Android boot logo with ‘The Bot’ mascot on some devices
Krita’s 2024 Roadmap Unveils AI Research and Major Overhauls
In a recent post, the Krita team took a reflective and forward-looking approach to charting the path for this beloved open-source painting program
System76 Adder Linux Laptop Gets a Hardware Refresh
It now has a 14th Gen Intel CPU and your choice of RTX 40-series graphics cards
mesa 24.0.3
The bugfix release 24.0.3 is now available
Games: New Star GP, CLeM, Trappist, and More
8 new articles from gamingonlinux
Goodbye GNOME ISO: CachyOS March Release Prioritizes Plasma 6
CachyOS's streamlined March 2024 release introduces Plasma 6 with Wayland, new CDNs, and refined filesystems
Arducam KingKong – A Raspberry Pi CM4-based Edge AI camera with global shutter sensor, Myriad X AI accelerator
The camera runs Raspberry Pi OS and has basically the same capabilities as the Arducam
Snap Backup – one-click backup utility
The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust
Best Free And Open Source Softwares
They are all open source software
Purism Differentiator Series, Part 7: Freedoms
Being in control allows you to have freedom, if you are under the control of another you are not free
The story of distutils build directory in Gentoo
Today, in the PEP517 era, two-stage builds aren’t really relevant anymore
Slimbook Executive, long-term usage report 3
A couple of weeks back, I wrote my second long-term usage report for the Slimbook Titan laptop
PDP-10 Replica Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 SBC
Powered by a Raspberry Pi 5, it not only emulates the PDP-10 but also functions as a practical Linux system
Linux Kernel 6.8 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.8, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Banana Pi launches a $30 WiFi 6 router with Triductor TR6560 SoC running a fork of OpenWrt
The router runs a fork of OpenWrt with Linux 5.10
Android Leftovers
Government issues warning for these Android smartphone and tablet users
Games: Falling Frontier, Jupiter Hell, Steam Deck Turns 2, and More
10 stories about games
Android Leftovers
The top scoring Android phone on AnTuTu is a foldable that will be introduced shortly
Overall experience: My Outreachy internship with GNOME
Embarking on an Outreachy internship is a great start into the heart of open-source
statCounter Sees More GNU/Linux Than Windows in Albania [original]
At least this month
That's It. Africa is 'All Android' Now. [original]
Windows in the grave