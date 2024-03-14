One of the outcomes of the (extremely) lengthy discussion about using Common Lisp features in Emacs Lisp (Elisp), which we looked at back in November, was an effort to start removing some of those uses from Emacs. The rewrite of some of the Elisp in Emacs that uses the Common Lisp library (cl-lib) was started by Richard Stallman as a way to reduce the cognitive load needed for maintaining Emacs itself. Since then, he has broadened his efforts to simplify Elisp by adding a new pattern-matching conditional that would be a competitor to pcase, which is a longstanding macro that he finds overly complex.

Back in mid-November, Stallman noted that he found the ""little language"" that pcase defines to be ""so concise it is downright cryptic"". He recognizes that trying to solve the same set of problems combining simpler Elisp constructs, such as cond and let, is ""long-winded and cumbersome"", but pcase has taken the desire for conciseness to an undesirable extreme. That imposes a cost on all Emacs developers who have to maintain code using pcase, he said, so he decided to adapt some pcase features in other constructs.