Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Steam Deck Modding
Hackaday ☛ Playing Audio On The Pi Pico With No DAC To Speak Of
Normally, if you want to play music or other audio on a microcontroller, you need to get yourself a DAC. Or at least, that’s the easiest way to go about it and the one most likely to get you good, intelligible audio. You don’t have to go that way, though, as [antirez] demonstrates.
Tom's Hardware ☛ DIY Raspberry Pi all sky camera captures the majesty of the Northern Lights
Frank Prins is using a Raspberry Pi to capture images of the northern lights with this home made sky camera system.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam Deck modder builds custom 'Nintendo 3DS console' by adding second screen
The Steam Deck modding community recently showed off a few "Steam Deck DS" variants. Here's a brief look at some current options, alongside the actual dual-screen Ayaneo Flip DS.