today's howtos
LinuxConfig ☛ Installing Homebrew on Ubuntu/Debian: A Step-by-Step Guide
TecAdmin ☛ Upwork Screenshots are not supported on Wayland, please switch to Xorg
The GNU/Linux users, particularly those using GNOME or other desktop environments that default to Wayland, might encounter the error message: “Upwork Screenshots are not supported on Wayland, please switch to Xorg.” This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to resolve this error, allowing you to continue using Upwork’s Desktop App without issues.
FOSSLinux ☛ Installing Flatpak on Fedora: Your Complete Guide
Flatpak is a software utility for software deployment, application virtualization, and package management that allows users to run sandboxed applications isolated from the rest of the system. This step-by-step guide will show you how to install Flatpak on Fedora, unlocking access to an extensive catalog of applications.
ShellGPT- Install and use Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot in Ubuntu GNU/Linux terminal
Do you want Artificial Intelligence to complete your GNU/Linux command? If yes, then try out ShellGPT, which, with the help of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot can complete your Ubuntu Terminal commands.
4 Different commands to Check Ubuntu Server Version via Terminal
While using the Ubuntu command line server where there is no GUI, to easily get the OS version, the only resort left with us is the terminal.
It's FOSS ☛ Unlocking the Power of Storage: A Beginner's Guide to LVM in Linux
Get started with the basics of LVM (Logical Volume Manager) and efficiently manage the disk space on your GNU/Linux system.
TecAdmin ☛ Bash Shell Scripts to MySQL Backup and Restore
In today’s data-driven world, safeguarding your MySQL databases through reliable backup and restoration practices is non-negotiable. This guide introduces two scripts that automate backups and facilitate restorations, ensuring your data’s integrity and availability. Below, we dive into the scripts’ configuration and usage, providing you with the knowledge to implement these solutions effectively.