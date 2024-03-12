A Peek at Kubernetes v1.30

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 12, 2024



A quick look: exciting changes in Kubernetes v1.30

It's a new year and a new Kubernetes release. We're halfway through the release cycle and have quite a few interesting and exciting enhancements coming in v1.30. From brand new features in alpha, to established features graduating to stable, to long-awaited improvements, this release has something for everyone to pay attention to!

To tide you over until the official release, here's a sneak peek of the enhancements we're most excited about in this cycle!

