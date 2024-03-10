Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Puff Pieces)

An Operator provides an automated way to install and configure a Kubernetes-native application on your Red Hat OpenShift instance. It’s not an application installer, but a self-contained configuration for every required component in the stack. Operators are so useful that every Red Hat OpenShift install features OperatorHub, where you can browse and easily install Operators verified to work with Red Hat OpenShift. Operators are understandably popular add-ons for most OpenShift users, and here are the top 10 we see our users install most often.