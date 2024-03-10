Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Puff Pieces)
Red Hat Official ☛ Working with exceptions and configurations on your ZTP/RHACM infrastructure
In a previous article, I focused on subgroups instead of exceptions. Read it for context and a better understanding on how Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management and Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) work. Basic knowledge of these technologies is required to follow along with this article.
Red Hat Official ☛ Top 10 operators deployed on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS
An Operator provides an automated way to install and configure a Kubernetes-native application on your Red Hat OpenShift instance. It’s not an application installer, but a self-contained configuration for every required component in the stack. Operators are so useful that every Red Hat OpenShift install features OperatorHub, where you can browse and easily install Operators verified to work with Red Hat OpenShift. Operators are understandably popular add-ons for most OpenShift users, and here are the top 10 we see our users install most often.
Red Hat talks-up edge AI advances for private 5G and Industry 4.0 [Ed: Buzzwords and hype in place of substance. Why now 10G and Industry 9.0? Red Hat likes to Red Hat Official ☛ link to its own puff pieces in external sites]
MWC, Barcelona; last week. Red Hat and Intel have developed a (relatively) easy and cheap edge/cloud computing solution for enterprises to deploy and multiply AI-based applications on private 5G networks. The duo have a reference solution, they said, which easily flexes distributed edge/cloud compute resources to handle escalating AI workloads, from maintenance tasks to production systems, on new private 5G setups in Industry 4.0 venues.
What the Dev?
In this episode we interview Erin Boyd, director of emerging technologies at Red Hat, about where platform engineering fits into the technology landscape, how organizations are implementing platform engineering teams, and how important this new discipline will become as companies are looking to deliver business value from AI.
6 Reasons to Consider Dev Containers
Here are six reasons to consider dev containers, and why the advantages currently outweigh the drawbacks enterprises currently face.
SDx Central ☛ Red Hat takes holistic, open platforms approach to telco sustainability [Ed: The language of greenwashing]
Telecom networks consume 3% of the globe’s annual power and are responsible for 2% of worldwide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. While the thought of operating more sustainably is one thing, achieving environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals is a complex and layered problem. The communication ecosystem will need to join forces to meaningfully tackle its collective environmental impact, according to Red Hat’s Chief Telco Architect Rimma Iontel.
CentOS ☛ CentOS at SCaLE
SCaLE 21x is happening next week in Pasadena, CA. This is one of our favorite events, and we're excited to be taking part again. Join us at the CentOS Classroom on Thursday, March 14, from 2pm to 5pm.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra & RelEng Update – Week 10, 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.