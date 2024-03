EasyVoid version 240308 pre-alpha

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 10, 2024



If anyone feels like they would like to try it:

If you already have 6.0.1 or 6.0.2, you cannot update to 240308; they are completely different.

Previous blog post about the woofV project:

https://bkhome.org/news/202403/testing-interaction-between-xbps-and-pkgget.html

Read on