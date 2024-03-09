Programming and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Previous post:

Looking good. I can run 'xbps-install' and 'xbps-remove' in a terminal, and changes appear in PKGget. One thing needed fixing; I found that alias settings, as set in /etc/profile.d/xbps-aliases, are not recognized in a bash script. So I edited /usr/bin/vpm, now that works also. Here is an example:

Then started PKGget, and it shows 'epdfview' as installed:

I have implemented an enhancement in PKGget when install a package, for example, Abiword: [...]