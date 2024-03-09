Programming and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Barry Kauler ☛ Testing interaction between XBPS and PKGget
Looking good. I can run 'xbps-install' and 'xbps-remove' in a terminal, and changes appear in PKGget. One thing needed fixing; I found that alias settings, as set in /etc/profile.d/xbps-aliases, are not recognized in a bash script. So I edited /usr/bin/vpm, now that works also. Here is an example:
Then started PKGget, and it shows 'epdfview' as installed:
I have implemented an enhancement in PKGget when install a package, for example, Abiword: [...]
KDAB ☛ Reducing Visual Studio Installations with Toolchains [Ed: KDAB should urge them to use Free software instead; VS is proprietary spyware that even compiles programs into spyware. This is even Windows.]
If you work on C++ projects on backdoored Windows that need to be built with multiple Visual Studio C++ compiler versions, you need some way to manage the installations of all these build environments.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: prrd 0.0.6 at CRAN: Several Improvements
Thrilled to share that a new version of prrd arrived at CRAN yesterday in a first update in two and a half years. prrd facilitates the parallel running [of] reverse dependency [checks] when preparing R packages.
Ruben Schade ☛ The Zed editor
There’s a new editor on the block with a familiar name:
Zed is a high-performance, multiplayer code editor from the creators of Atom and Tree-sitter. It’s also open source.
Zed efficiently leverages every CPU core and your GPU to start instantly, load files in a blink, and respond to your keystrokes on the next display refresh. Unrelenting performance keeps you in flow and makes other tools feel slow.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.10: Second Brain Apps, Kernel Programming, New GNU/Linux Apps and More
Enjoy exploring new books as we review and introduce you to more GNU/Linux books
Python
Medevel ☛ 15 Free and Open-source Python IDE
Python Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and Editor provide comprehensive facilities for software development, including a source code editor, build automation tools, and a debugger.
They are essential for Python coders, including students, educators, and developers, as they simplify the process of writing, testing, and debugging Python code, and often include
Standards/Consortia
Hackaday ☛ Ethernet For Hackers: Transformers, MACs And PHYs
We’ve talked about Ethernet basics, and we’ve talked about equipment you will find with Ethernet. However, that’s obviously not all – you also need to know how to add Ethernet to your board and to your microcontroller. Such low-level details are harder to learn casually than the things we talked about previously, but today, we’re going to pick up the slack.
MWL ☛ 37: Send Physical Postcards
Still focusing on Run Your Own Mail Server, and so close to the end I could spit on it. Remember, we’re talking about a protocol that doesn’t require validating certificate authenticity. The standards for TLS in email are low, no matter how we might wish otherwise.
