GNU Taler v0.9.4, libgnunetchat 0.3.0, and LibrePlanet 2024
-
Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: GNU Taler v0.9.4 released
We are happy to announce the release of GNU Taler v0.9.4.
-
GNUnet ☛ GNUnet News: libgnunetchat 0.3.0
We are pleased to announce the release of libgnunetchat 0.3.0.
This is a major new release bringing compatibility with the major changes in the Messenger service from latest GNUnet release 0.21.0 adding new message kinds, adjusting message processing and key management. This release will also require your GNUnet to be at least 0.21.0 because of that.
-
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: Welcome attendees, get to know speakers first hand, and make LibrePlanet a unique experience
We need your help to make the world's premier gathering of free software enthusiasts a success. Would you like to volunteer at LibrePlanet 2024 and play an important part in making the conference a unique experience?