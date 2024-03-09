A few months ago, we got Oracle Developer Studio to run on and output native binaries for FreeBSD. Today, let's get another proprietary compiler going on FreeBSD: the Intel oneAPI DPC++/C++ Compiler. The latest version of this compiler as of this blog post is 2024.0.2, and this is the version we will get running on FreeBSD. This is the new Intel compiler that uses the Clang frontend from the LLVM project as its frontend, in contrast to the old version of the Intel compiler, which I believe used the Edison Design Group frontend. What makes the new Intel compiler interesting is both the Clang frontend, which should just work on FreeBSD as Clang is the built-in compiler for FreeBSD, and the backend, which is Intel's custom and proprietary backend.

As mentioned previously, a FreeBSD port of the old Intel C++ Compiler was created. It is still in the ports tree, but it only works on i386 and is version 8.1 of the compiler, released in September 2004. This update is a long time coming.

Let's get started.