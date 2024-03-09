GNOME 46 Wallpapers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 09, 2024



GNOME 46 is on its final stretch to be released. It’s been a custom to blog a little about the wallpaper selection, which is a big part of GNOME’s visual identity.

The first notable change in 46 is that we’re finally delivering on the promise of bringing you a next generation image file format. Lots of performance issues had to be addressed first, apologies for the delay. While efficiency and filesize requirements might not be too high on the list outside of the geek crowd, there is one aspect of JPEG-XL that I am very excited about.

JPEG-XL allows the use of client-side synthesized grain. A method pioneered by Netflix/AV1 I believe. Compression algorithms struggle with high frequency detail, which often introduce visible artifacts. JPEG-XL allows to decouple the grain component from the actual image data. This allows for significantly more efficient compression of images that inherently require noise, such as those in gnome-backgrounds — smooth gradients that would otherwise be susceptible to color banding. To achieve similar fidelity of the grain if it were baked in, a classic format like JPEG would need an order of magnitude larger filesize. Having the grain in the format itself also allows to skip various techniques in the rendering or compositing in the 3D software.

