today's leftovers
Linux Format 313
Get kitted out with the ultimate Hacker’s Toolkit and all the knowledge you need to get started probing your networks, cracking your passwords, customising the kernel and building payloads to hijack Android devices.
Arch Family
ArchLinux ☛ Join the Arch Testing Team - Call for participation
We hope y'all had a good start in the new year of 2024 — With the new year usually come new resolutions. If you don't have any so far, we have one for you:
What if you decided to give Arch a bit of help with testing package updates this year?
Audiocasts/Shows
Linux Matters: A Mini Swap Adventure
Driving an electric Mini for two years, migrating to a new home server, and using a modern version of swap.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ Connecting Industrial IoT devices at the Edge
In this whitepaper by SUSE and Edgenesis, the spotlight is on the intricate challenges and inherent value for end customers in connecting Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices at the edge.
