This is an emergency release which updates our the domain fronting configuration for the Snowflake pluggable transport and the moat connection to the rdsys backend used by the censorship circumvention system.

KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS comes three months after KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS and fixes a crash in the KWin window and composite managed when using the Plasma Wayland session, as well as another KWin crash that could occur when the screen arrangement changed on the X11 session.

KDE Plasma 6.0.1 is here only a week after the release of KDE Plasma 6 and it’s packed with lots of fixes for VLC’s full-screen mode, a random-seeming crash in Plasma, a source of brief screen freezes in the X11 session, some glitches with the new Cube effect, as well as a KWin crash with NVIDIA 340-series legacy drivers.

For more than six years now, postmarketOS has been providing the Linux and open-source community with a powerful mobile operating system that they can install on a wide range of devices where Android or other mobile OS is no longer supported.