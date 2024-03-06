Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers (Openwashing Too)
-
Medevel ☛ Explore 13 Free, Open-source Alternatives to Linktree for Creating Your Own Hosted Links Profile
Self-hosted Your Links Profile with any of these 12 Free Open-source Linktree Alternatives
-
There is a right way to contribute to Open Source
We've fostered a culture that prioritizes being seen over being supportive and we we've instilled this belief in the next generation of developers. Here's what to do about it.
-
R
-
Rlang ☛ Title: How to Rename Factor Levels in R (With Examples)
Introduction
Hey there, fellow R enthusiasts! Today, we’re diving into the world of factors in R and learning how to rename their levels. Factors are essential data structures in R, often used to represent categorical variables.
-
Rlang ☛ Beyond Equality: Unleashing the Power of Non-Equi Joins in {dplyr}
R, a language renowned for its data analysis capabilities, is embraced by data scientists worldwide. Within the expansive realm of R packages, the Tidyverse ecosystem stands out as a powerful and cohesive toolkit for data manipulation and visualization.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS)
-
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.5 Release Candidate 1
WordPress 6.5 RC1 is ready for download and testing. Reaching this phase of the release cycle is an important milestone. Check out what's coming in this release and how to get involved.
-
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Mozilla Mornings: Choice or Illusion? Tackling Harmful Design Practices
The first edition of Mozilla Mornings in 2024 will explore the impact of harmful design on consumers in the digital world and the role regulation can play in addressing such practices.
-
-
Events
-
Openwashing
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Ubicloud reels in $16M for its open-source cloud platformUbicloud, a startup with an open-source cloud platform powered by bare-metal hardware, has raised $16 million in seed funding to support its growth efforts. TechCrunch reported today that the investment closed in January. It included contributions from Y Combinator, 500 Emerging Europe and multiple angel investors. Ubicloud is led by former Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Corp. executives...
-