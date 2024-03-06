Privacy-Focused Google Photos Alternative 'Ente' is Now Open-Source

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2024



There are plenty of photo services around the web that offer to store your images on their cloud infrastructure; for a fee, of course. But, not all provide an end-to-end encrypted experience, ensuring that no one else besides you can see the contents of your stored files.

I know that is quite subjective in this age of mass surveillance, but it is better than having no encryption, isn't it? That is where a service like Ente comes in, it is a cloud storage service geared towards storing photos that offers end-to-end encryption out of the box.

And with a recent announcement, Ente is fully embracing the essence of open-source. So, join me as I take you through this interesting development.

Read on