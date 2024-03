Jenny's Daily Drivers: Damn Small Linux 2024

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2024



There was a time when the gulf between a new computer and one a decade or more old was so large as to be insurmountable; when a Pentium was the chip to have an older computer had a 16-bit 8086 or 286. Here in the 2020s, though, that divide is less stark. While a machine from the mid-2000s may no longer be considered quick, it can still run modern and useful software.

