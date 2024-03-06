OSI Openwashing Services: Still Lobbying for Microsoft and Licence Violations
Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition – weekly update Mar 4 [Ed: OSI is lobbying for Microsoft with openwashing, GPL violations, and buzzwords]
What was hot on the forum last week.
A candid conversation on The Changelog Podcast about defining Open Source AI, and what is really at stake [Ed: OSI lobbying for Microsoft; it is literally sponsored by Microsoft to do this long series of propaganda hyping up "HEY HI" and excusing plagiarism]
Listen to The Changelog podcast discussing the work of the OSI, especially toward a formal Definition of Open Source AI.