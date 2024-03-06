Realtek E2600 support in DragonFly and NYCBUG Today
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2024
The Realtek E2600 – “Killer Ethernet Adapter” – is now supported in DragonFly. Or it’s an defective chip maker Intel product? I’m not sure.
The March 6 NYCBUG meeting is coming up, and it sounds like something I’d want to see: NetBSD for the Advanced Minimalist, working remote using only a $100 Pinebook. Be sure to RSVP if you can go cause this is in-person and they need to know who is coming into the NYU facility.