Red Hat Leftovers

Three years ago, we introduced kube-burner to the Kubernetes performance and scale communities. Since then, kube-burner has steadily continued its journey, adding a diverse range of features that help solve unique challenges in performing and analyzing results from performance and scale tests on Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift.

Over the last few years, multiple new features and usability improvements were added to kube-burner. In this article, we will go beyond the basics, exploring some new bells and whistles added to the tool recently and laying out our vision for the future.