New systemd-boot Integration in openSUSE

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 05, 2024



There are several changes happening in openSUSE’s rolling release Tumbleweed on a daily basis and integrating systemd-boot into has been evolving.

A shift from the traditional GRUB boot loader is promising better system boot performance and security.

An all-systems-go presentation by Ludwig Nussel sheds some light on the motivations, challenges and future direction of systemd-boot integration in openSUSE.

The primary motivation behind adopting systemd-boot lies in its simplicity and efficiency, especially when handling full-disk encryption. Traditional boot loaders like GRUB require embedding decryption code and key derivation functions that can complicate the boot loader code and the boot process; this could slow down the system at startup. With systemd-boot, these responsibilities are delegated to the Linux Kernel and user space, which helps to streamline the boot process.

