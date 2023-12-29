Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Free Software is 'Food for the Soul' (and for Perfectly Fine But Supposedly "Old" PCs)
plan for 2024
-
[Video] Microsoft's TPM Position is a Wake-up Call About Canonical (Which Helps Microsoft Push and Promote TPM)
not a friend of the community
-
Links 28/12/2023: Kangaroo Patent Courts in EU and Stupid Patent of the Month Returns
Links for the day
-
"Kill off Debian with SystemD, and the whole Debian derivative tree comes crashing down."
new mailing list message (Arnt Karlsen)
-
[Video] Trevor Paglen on Perception Management Online and Prior to the Net
New talk about disinformation
-
Gulagboy's Army of Online Militants Now Cracking Accounts of (or Subscribing to SPAM) Myself, My Wife, and People Associated With Techrights
"Looks like they tried to take over my account 5:52 PM local time on December 20th, and then I got in and verified it was me and reset everything 31 minutes later," Ryan said moments ago.
-
OpenAI, Running Out of Places to Borrow Money From (Deep in Debt, Losing About a Million Dollars Per Day), is Sued Again for Plagiarism (LLMs Are Just 'Efficient', Disguised Plagiarism)
Microsoft sued too
-
OSI Co-Founder Has Plan B, Seeing That OSI is Basically Defunct (Nowadays a Propaganda Arm of Microsoft et al)
Bruce Perens comeback
-
Say No to Hate
Hat Red
-
[Video] The Current, Contemporary Patent System Seems to Be Failing Even Very Large Companies
software patents at play
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
IRC logs for Wednesday, December 27, 2023
-
