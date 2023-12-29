See web-stacker for the background.

yantar92 on #org-mode pointed out that a derived backend would be a cleaner solution. I had initially thought it was too complicated, but I have to agree the example in the org-mode documentation does pretty much what I need.

This new approach has the big advantage that the generation of URLs happens at export time, so it's not possible for the displayed program code and the version encoded in the URL to get out of sync.