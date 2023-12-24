Linux 6.7-rc7 and a stable kernel
Normally I do rc releases on a Sunday afternoon, but since tomorrow is Xmas Eve, and the festivities will have started (or at least I'll be driving to the store a few times for everything that we forgot - not a year has passed without _some_ last-minute "Oh, we need ..."), I'm doing rc7 on a Saturday instead.
As as I already mentioned in an earlier email or two, while things look fine and we *could* release a final 6.7 next weekend as per the usual schedule, I'm not going to do that. It's the holidays, lots of people have already been off for a week or more, and plan on being off for the upcoming week (or more).
So next weekend is going to be rc8, and I expect that it will be small as nobody should be around.
And then we might get back to a more normal schedule the week after. Maybe.
Anyway, rc7 itself looks fairly normal. It's actually a bit bigger than rc6 was, but not hugely so, and nothing in here looks at all strange. Please do give it a whirl if you have the time and the energy, but let's face it, I expect things to be very quiet and this to be one of those "nothing happens" weeks. Because even if you aren't celebrating this time of year, you might take advantage of the peace and quiet.
Linus
Also: Stable kernel 5.15.145
I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.145 kernel.
All users of the 5.15 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.15.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.15.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
thanks,
greg k-h