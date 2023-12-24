Enlightenment Desktop Sees New Stable Release

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2023



Enlightenment 0.26.0 is modest uplift to Enlightenment 0.25, which was released in December 2021.

For those unfamiliar with it, Enlightenment (sometimes referred to as just ‘E’) is a deft, lightweight window manager, compositor, and desktop shell built around the Enlightenment Foundation Libraries (EFL). It’s designed for X11 but an experimental Wayland mode is available.

Enlightenment is famed for its low-resource usage, modularity, and unique look and feel, though the latter isn’t to everyone’s tastes. The Moksha desktop used by Ubuntu-based Bodhi Linux is based on Enlightenment, so if you’ve tried Moksha you’ll be halfway familiar with E.

Read on