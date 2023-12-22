today's howtos
Ryan Kavanagh: Battery charge start and stop threshold on OpenBSD
I often use my laptops as portable desktops: they are plugged into AC power and an external monitor/keyboard 95% of time. Unfortunately, continuous charging is hard on the battery. To mitigate this, ThinkPads have customizable start and stop charging thresholds, such that the battery will only start charging if its level falls below the start threshold, and it will stop charging as soon as it reaches the stop threshold. Suggested thresholds from Lenovo’s battery team can be found in this comment.
2 ways to install BalenaEtcher on Linux Mint
BalenaEtcher is a simple software designed to create bootable USB drives using GUI. In this article, we will discuss the steps for Linux Mint users to install or use BalenaEtcher as portable software.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Joplin on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Joplin on Debian 12. Joplin is a renowned open-source application that serves as a comprehensive note-taking and to-do list platform. It’s a versatile tool that supports a wide range of platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.
ID Root ☛ How To Install HAProxy on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HAProxy on Fedora 39. HAProxy, a high-performance and highly robust load balancer, is renowned for its ability to distribute web traffic across multiple servers.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MySQL 8.0 on AlmaLinux 9 or 8
This guide will demonstrate how to install MySQL 8.0 on AlmaLinux 9 or 8 utilizing AlmaLinux’s appstream or MySQL RPM for the latest community edition version. MySQL 8.0 represents a pivotal evolution in database management, offering a suite of new features and improvements that significantly enhance performance, security, and usability.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Ungoogled Chromium on Linux Mint 21 or 20
This guide will demonstrate how to install Ungoogled Chromium on Linux Mint 21 or 20, providing a straightforward approach for both new and experienced users. Ungoogled Chromium stands as a unique variant of the popular Chromium browser, tailored for those who seek privacy and minimalism in their web browsing experience.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Docker CE on Linux Mint 21 or 20
This guide will demonstrate how to install Docker CE on Linux Mint 21 or 20, a process essential for leveraging Docker’s robust capabilities on your GNU/Linux system.
Rlang ☛ R Docker: How to Run Your R Scripts in a Docker Container
So, you’ve written this amazing R script, but your coworkers can’t run it? It works on your machine, so they have to be doing something wrong, right? Wrong. It’s all about isolating and managing R environments. And that’s where R Docker comes in.
Linuxize ☛ How to Install Apache on Ubuntu 22.04
This tutorial will guide you through the process of installing and managing the Apache web server on Ubuntu 22.04. You will learn how to install Apache, open HTTP and HTTPS ports in the firewall, and set up virtual hosts.
Own HowTo ☛ How to format a drive via terminal on Linux
In this tutorial, you will lean how to format a drive by using the terminal on your GNU/Linux machine.
Formatting a drive can be done easily when it comes to using GUI.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install iTunes in Ubuntu 22.04/23.10 (Step by Step)
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to install iTunes in Ubuntu 22.04 & 23.10. backdoored Windows app is easy to install in Ubuntu & other Linux, thanks to Wine.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Easily Transfer Music from Ubuntu GNU/Linux to iPhone
Got local music files in your Ubuntu PC/laptop? Here’s how to transfer them to your iPhone. It’s NOT hard to install iTunes in Ubuntu using Wine in today’s Linux.