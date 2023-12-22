Dev snapshot: Godot 4.3 dev 1
We're ending the year with an early sneak peak at the upcoming Godot 4.3 release with its first dev snapshot!
Highlights of darktable 4.6 include the ability to automatically save editing history every 10 seconds in the darkroom view, a new “rgb primaries” processing module that can be used for delicate color corrections and creative color grading, as well as the ability to always show the full uncropped when working with the liquify and retouch modules.
Every year, GUADEC gathers GNOME users and developers from all over the world to share knowledge and discuss the new features and changes of the next major release of the GNOME desktop environment.
Highlights of Zorin OS 17 include an updated desktop environment based on GNOME 43 and featuring a Quick Settings menu, a new screenshot and screen recording experience, full GTK4 theming, new Power modes, an advanced window-tiling experience, advanced window tiling, as well as a refined Activities Overview feature.
Highlights of QEMU 8.2 include a new virtio-sound device that allows for audio capture and playback from inside a guest machine using the configured audio backend of the host machine, and a new virtio-gpu rutabaga device that allows various abstractions of GPU and display virtualization.
This is an emergency desktop-only release which fixes a crash in pluggable transports for Windows 7 users. The most recent Go toolchain update seems to have finally broken Windows 7 support (see golang/go/#57003 for background). We have downgraded our lyrebird, conjure, and webtunnel pluggable transports to the 1.20 series and they should be working once more on older Windows systems. Unfortunately, the snowflake pluggable transport depends on the 1.21 series to work, so it will remain broken on these systems.
