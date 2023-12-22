At work, our ceph cluster is managed by the cephadm utility, which means that all ceph operations are launched within containers managed by podman. Our original batch of storage servers was running CentOS 7, which as of late 2023 is only a few months from reaching its official end-of-life date. The hardware is still good, so I just wanted to update operating systems while keeping ceph data volumes intact. I could find no official documentation for upgrading the OS out from under cephadm, so I forged my own way.

Everyone’s clusters and infrastructure are a bit different, so I’m only going to outline the process, avoiding any attempt to guess all the obstacles that might be present in a different environment.