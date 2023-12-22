today's howtos
XDA ☛ How to log in as root in Ubuntu
On many of the most popular Linux distributions, like Ubuntu, it's possible to log into your computer as a "root" user. The root user is one of the highest possible types of accounts you can use on any desktop or laptop that runs Linux. You'll get full administrative privileges on the entire system for editing configuration files and accomplishing other common tasks. It's not turned on by default, though, and will require some extra work. So, we're here to help with a look at how to unlock the root account and log in with it.
OSTechNix ☛ Turn Your Terminal Into A Playground: 20+ Funny Linux Command Line Tools
Linux is a versatile operating system with a vibrant community, and there are plenty of fun and quirky things you can do with it. Linux provides a lot of room for creativity and customization. In this comprehensive blog post, we'll introduce you to a collection of entertaining and fun Linux command line tools that bring creativity and joy to your terminal sessions. Whether you're a Linux pro or a curious newbie, these tools will add humor, artwork, and surprises to your command line experience.
Hunor Márton Borbély ☛ Day 22: How to Draw a Clock with SVG and JavaScript that Shows the Actual Time
There’s another trick here worth mentioning. The dots here showing each hour are drawn as a dashed circle. This works similarly as we can set the border-style CSS property for regular HTML elements, but more sophisticated. In SVG we can fine-tune the length of each dash segment and the space in between with the stroke-dasharray property. We can also set an offset with stroke-dashoffset. That’s what we use here to show the dots for each hour.
12 Days of Web ☛ 12 Days of Web: Scroll-driven Animations
Please be aware scroll-driven animations are only supported in Chromium, or with a flag enabled in Firefox at the time of writing. To get the most out of this article, you’ll need to use a supporting browser.
Dan Langille ☛ ntpd[66134]: leapsecond file (‘/var/db/ntpd.leap-seconds.list’): will expire in less than 9 days
There are several FreeBSD PR lodged, the most relevant (to me) is ntpd: leap-seconds.list should not run inside jails, and IETF is no longer hosting it.
Paul Heinlein ☛ Upgrade OS on Ceph Server
At work, our ceph cluster is managed by the cephadm utility, which means that all ceph operations are launched within containers managed by podman. Our original batch of storage servers was running CentOS 7, which as of late 2023 is only a few months from reaching its official end-of-life date. The hardware is still good, so I just wanted to update operating systems while keeping ceph data volumes intact. I could find no official documentation for upgrading the OS out from under cephadm, so I forged my own way.
Everyone’s clusters and infrastructure are a bit different, so I’m only going to outline the process, avoiding any attempt to guess all the obstacles that might be present in a different environment.
Manuel Matuzović ☛ The Implied Web
People don’t need call-to-action buttons. Interface elements made to get attention and herd people towards clicks increase cognitive effort because they obscure themselves and reduce interfaces to clickable surfaces.
The implied web is based on the idea that people read interfaces through the glasses of their needs combined with previous web platform experiences. Driven by tasks, they are open to clues about solutions and need clear communication to comprehend and actively move through the interface. In short, people must recognise elements so they can act accordingly.
To better understand how to work with the implied web, we will look at signifier mishmash, intent through HTML and the dynamics of roles.
Nico Cartron ☛ Keep your blog simple!
I fully agree, and this is why this blog is running on a simple(ish) Bash script (BashBlog), which I tweaked a bit and enhanced with a search feature (using PageFind).
[Old] Fabian Sanglard ☛ All you may need is HTML
Readers occasionally request which static HTML generator is used by fabiensanglard.net, and if they can take the same stylesheet/ fonts to start their own blog. I usually send back the whole 134 lines of gen.php[1] and invite them to copy whatever they need to get started[2].
I also add a, somewhat unsolicited, piece of advice. Writers who are getting started may not need any of this stuff. All you may need is HTML.
Dan Langille ☛ Debugging snmp output when using LibreNMS
Librenms is my tool-of-choice for grabbing metrics from switches, servers, wireless access points, and anything else with an snmp interface.