BSD: FreeBSD, PlayStation 5, and the Desktop

I am not a big fan of macOS desktop experience. I use latest macOS daily on M1 laptop and its quite far from what I call ‘productive’ environment. Yes – all the ‘enterprise’ applications are the … but that does not make a productive desktop alone. To be honest – the version that I enjoyed the most was Mac OS X Snow Leopard … but that was about a decade ago … and I still preferred my FreeBSD desktop even way back then.

One of the nice features that macOS (or earlier Mac OS X) provided were the so called Corner Actions. They are not crucial to any workload as one can either quite fast launch the needed processes by hand or by dmenu(1) or by other means (such as keyboard shortcuts) – but yeah – its not bad to have another useful feature under your mouse … assuming that mouse make You more productive – its not counter-productive for some.