BSD: FreeBSD, PlayStation 5, and the Desktop
FreeBSD ☛ 2023 in Review: Partnerships and Research
In terms of Partnerships, I’d say that the year has gone about as well as I expected, though not quite as well as I had hoped. As of this writing, we managed to increase the number of corporate partners that donated to the Foundation this year by about 20% compared to the average number of companies that donated each year from 2019 and 2022. We also increased the total corporate donations by almost 20%. I’m relatively happy with this outcome. I do wish that I had made more progress connecting with some companies that use FreeBSD and don’t participate in the upstream development community.
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ The extraordinary rise of the PlayStation 5
Sony is seeing strong momentum for its PlayStation 5 console, a senior games executive said, with lifetime sales exceeding 50 million units and the company recording its best-ever Black Friday period sales for the device.
The entertainment conglomerate is looking for a strong performance from the PS5, which is in its fourth year on the market, during the holiday shopping season to hit its sales target of a record 25 million units in the current financial year ending 31 March.
Vermaden ☛ FreeBSD Desktop – Part 28 – Configuration – Corner Actions
I am not a big fan of macOS desktop experience. I use latest macOS daily on M1 laptop and its quite far from what I call ‘productive’ environment. Yes – all the ‘enterprise’ applications are the … but that does not make a productive desktop alone. To be honest – the version that I enjoyed the most was Mac OS X Snow Leopard … but that was about a decade ago … and I still preferred my FreeBSD desktop even way back then.
One of the nice features that macOS (or earlier Mac OS X) provided were the so called Corner Actions. They are not crucial to any workload as one can either quite fast launch the needed processes by hand or by dmenu(1) or by other means (such as keyboard shortcuts) – but yeah – its not bad to have another useful feature under your mouse … assuming that mouse make You more productive – its not counter-productive for some.