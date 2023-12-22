Windows TCO Stories
-
Atlantic Council ☛ Ukrainian telecoms hack highlights cyber dangers of Russia’s invasion
This was not the first cyber attack targeting Kyivstar since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. The telecommunications company claims to have repelled around 500 attacks over the past twenty-one months. However, this latest incident was by far the most significant.
-
Bleeping Computer ☛ Xfinity discloses data breach affecting over 35 million people
Cybersecurity company Mandiant says the Citrix flaw had been actively exploited as a zero-day since at least late August 2023.
Following an investigation into the impact of the incident, Xfinity discovered on November 16 that the attackers also exfiltrated data from its systems, with the data breach affecting 35,879,455 people.
-
[Repeat] Albuquerque Journal ☛ Lovelace restores patient portal following cyberattack
Lovelace Health System restored access to its patient portal, MyChart, on Thursday. The system was down following a cyberattack on Ardent Health Services, Lovelace’s parent company, detected on Thanksgiving.
-
The Register UK ☛ Lapsus$ teen sentenced to indefinite detention in hospital after Nvidia, GTA cyberattacks
Arion Kurtaj, 18, of Oxfordshire, was sentenced Thursday to detention at a hospital in the UK for an indefinite amount of time. Kurtaj, who has autism, was assessed by psychiatrists as not fit to stand trial. He will remain hospitalized until a mental health tribunal says he can leave.