8Devices Noni M.2 WiFi 7 module runs FirmUx embedded Linux distribution

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 22, 2023



8Devices Noni is a family of M.2 A+E-Key WiFi 7 modules built on the QCN9274/QCN6274 chipsets, delivering up to 11 Gbps link rate in 4×4 MIMO or split 2×2 + 2×2 configurations, and running FirmUX embedded Linux OS.

The Noni modules support Multi-Link Operation (MLO) for simultaneous communication on different frequencies and adaptive interference puncturing in order to maintain performance in various environments and the QCN9274-based variants also support advanced features such as Provisioned Multi-Link, Dense deployment, and Location and RF sensing.

Read on