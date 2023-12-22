Open Hardware and Ubuntu, Openwashing and Linux Foundation
Open Hardware and Ubuntu
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: We wish you RISC-V holidays!
There are three types of computer users: the end user, the system administrator, and the involuntary system administrator. As it happens, everyone has found themselves in the last group at some point or another; you sit down to perform a task relevant to your needs or duties, but suddenly the machine does not work as expected. At that moment, you end up debugging the software and the hardware, instead of focusing on what you really want.
In the realm of High Performance Computing (HPC), where every second and byte of data count, the necessity to avoid hardware- and software-related snags is as high [sic] as ever. In Canonical, we want to make sure that the consumers of our products and tools can have a streamlined, efficient experience – so they can focus on their work and not on the setup.
Ubuntu ☛ Missed Operator Day at KubeCon NA 2023? – Catch the Replay!
If you missed Operator Day, we have good news: starting January 4th, we will present weekly on-demand events week covering the presentations step by step.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi cinewhoop drone swoops in with a Zero 2 W to run the live video feed
Artur Pękosz has created a custom cinewhoop drone that uses a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W to relay video feed to FPV goggles.
Openwashing and Linux Foundation
Venture Beat ☛ Linux Foundation advances open source vision with Generative AI Commons [Ed: Hey Hi Hype and fraudulent bubbles are also tying themselves to the "Linux" brand now]
In the world of generative AI, the role of open-source technologies is becoming increasingly important.
Linux Foundation's Site/Blog ☛ Linux Foundation Newsletter: December 2023 [Ed: Kernel is mentioned only twice (the word) and there is a section devoted to Microsoft promotion; compare to prior months [1, 2, 3]]
OSI Blog ☛ OSI work in developing an Open Source AI definition featured in the State of the Digital Public Goods Ecosystem 2023 report [Ed: Based on Microsofters]
The OSI joined the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA) at the beginning of 2023 to support its mission to accelerate the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in low- and middle-income countries by facilitating the discovery, development, use of and investment in digital public goods. Digital public goods include Open Source software, open data, open AI models, open standards and open content that adhere to privacy and other applicable laws and best practices, do no harm by design and help attain SDGs.
10 reasons to back upstream Open Source contributions
For Open Source to flourish, we need more organizations to calculate the return on investment and actively acknowledge the valuable role that OSS plays in their products and infrastructure.
