Open Hardware and Ubuntu, Openwashing and Linux Foundation

There are three types of computer users: the end user, the system administrator, and the involuntary system administrator. As it happens, everyone has found themselves in the last group at some point or another; you sit down to perform a task relevant to your needs or duties, but suddenly the machine does not work as expected. At that moment, you end up debugging the software and the hardware, instead of focusing on what you really want.

In the realm of High Performance Computing (HPC), where every second and byte of data count, the necessity to avoid hardware- and software-related snags is as high [sic] as ever. In Canonical, we want to make sure that the consumers of our products and tools can have a streamlined, efficient experience – so they can focus on their work and not on the setup.