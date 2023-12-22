today's leftovers
Benchmarks
Tom's Hardware ☛ Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U have an iGPU-bound benchmarking rematch in Linux
The defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra 7 155H gets benchmarked under GNU/Linux against the Ryzen 7 7840U and the Core i7 1280P, revealing significant improvements over past-generation iGPU architecture.
R
Rlang ☛ S(00)7 — Agent with License for OOP
S(00)7 — Agent with License for OOPIn the realm of data science and statistical programming, R stands out for its rich set of features and libraries.
Rlang ☛ #30DayMapChallenge my 25/30 contributions
For four years I’ve been following #30DayMapCallenge with admiration but not daring to commit to it.
Devices/Embedded
CNX Software ☛ Orbbec Femto Mega 3D depth camera review – Part 1: Unboxing, teardown, and first try
Orbbec sent us a Femto Mega 4K RGB and 3D depth and camera for review. The camera is powered by an NVIDIA Jetson Nano module, features Abusive Monopolist Microsoft ToF technology, and outputs RGB, TOF, and IR data through a USB-C port or a gigabit Ethernet port. I’ll start the two-part with an unboxing, a teardown, and a quick try with the OrbbecViewer program on Ubuntu 22.04 in the first part of the review, because checking out the software and SDK in more details in the second part later on.
